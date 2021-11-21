WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Weymouth school is honoring a local member of the police force who was killed in the line of duty three years ago.

The School Committee approved plans to rename the Chapman Middle School gymnasium in honor of Sgt. Michael Chesna, who was shot and killed with his own gun in July 2018. He left behind a wife and two children.

Chesna attended the school in 1994.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)