HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Students at Haverhill Public Schools will go a full week without class after negotiations between the city and teachers union failed to net an agreement Thursday night.

Protests could be seen and heard outside of city hall where members of the Haverhill Education Association and the Haverhill School Committee had been negotiating.

Shouting and chants broke out soon after it was announced that students would go without school on Friday due to another day of impasse.

Details on what is holding up negotiations again have not yet been released.

This past week, teachers had voted to strike if they could not reach an agreement before 5 p.m. Monday. When it was clear negotiations would continue past then, Superintendent Margaret Marotta announced school was canceled for students, and teachers were expected to report for a professional development day.

As 7NEWS previously reported, an Essex County Superior Court judge issued a temporary restraining order, based on motions filed by the State Department of Labor Relations and the Haverhill School Committee, according to the school officials.

