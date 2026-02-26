HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Students and staff were evacuated from the Plymouth River School due to structural concerns stemming from the weight of the snow on the roof.

Students who were evacuated went to Hingham High School to finish the day. Crews are working to remove snow from the roof, and the district’s superintendent said classes will be moved to another building on Friday.

