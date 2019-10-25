NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An elementary school in New Bedford paid a special tribute to a Yarmouth police sergeant who was killed in the line of duty.

Campbell Elementary School unveiled the Sgt. Sean M. Gannon Memorial Playground Thursday in honor of Gannon who grew up in New Bedford.

His mother, Denise Morency Gannon, says the playground is a perfect way to remember her son.

“Sean was the biggest lover of playgrounds I have ever known,” she said. “We’re so proud and so honored that the city of New Bedford named this after Sean and he’d be so proud.”

The playground sits across the street from Gannon’s childhood home.

Gannon was shot and killed in the line of duty back in 2018. His K-9 partner, Nero, was also wounded but has since recovered.

Campbell Elementary School had named Nero their new mascot.

