HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - School has been canceled for Haverhill students for Thursday, school officials announced.

In a Facebook post to families Wednesday night, Haverhill Public Schools announced they have canceled school for students on Thursday.

However, they also said they do not believe negotiations will continue tomorrow, instead saying they “are hopeful to finalize negotiations tonight.”

The post said they are canceling school out of consideration for families “who need to make alternative plans,” and that all the childcare and food services will continue to be available for families tomorrow.

