School is out in Wareham thanks to hungry seagulls

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Seagulls sure do love a good meal, and the notoriously hungry birds are all the talk at Wareham Middle School, Thursday.

The town’s building inspector, David Riquina assumed that strong winds from Tuesday’s storm had caused sections of the school’s rubber roofing to tear away and allow buckets of rainwater to come pouring into the school creating an unsafe learning environment for students and faculty.

However, when Riquina climbed the narrow ladder to the roof, he determined that wind was not a factor in the destruction but rather hungry seagulls.

Inspectors say that the birds have been dropping Quahog shells on the roof in an attempt to crack them open.

The force of the shells hitting the roof over a period of time has caused the rubber material to tear and deteriorate.

Water has gotten into several classrooms, the library, and an IT room.

When asked if this was a regular occurrence in Wareham, Riquina laughed and said, “this is a first.”

The school is closed for repairs Thursday and Friday.

