School leaders in Hingham look for creative ways to offer safe in-person learning

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - School leaders in Hingham are getting creative to find more ways to offer safe in-person learning.

The district has rented a vacant Catholic School in Weymouth to be used as a satellite campus for their elementary students.

“We were certainly thinking, trying to think outside of the box and we were trying to look at all sorts of options,” Principal Dr. Elizabeth Wilcox said. “We’re calling it Foster North.”

Wilcox said that taking over the building that once housed St. Jerome’s was the perfect solution to their struggles to meet the CDC’s social distancing guidelines.

“We were using areas such as the library or the cafeteria and so while those were the spaces the students were using, we really wanted to get students into a classroom space,” she said. “Some of our classrooms don’t necessarily have windows that provide direct outdoor air. So, we wanted to take that into consideration as well.”

Kindergarteners have been at the Foster school full time since January. First and second graders — still in the hybrid model — have been at the rented “north campus” building since February.

Wilcox said their plan is to have all the K-5 students in the two buildings for in-person learning, five days a week by mid-March.

“Our community has been extremely supportive,” she said. “They’re extremely supportive of education. Our families have been wonderful. They’ve just really wanted to do what’s best for the kids and so have the teachers.”

