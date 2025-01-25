WEST NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - School officials say classes may be canceled at Pentucket Regional High School in West Newbury on Monday after a fire broke out in the auditorium on Saturday — and a robotics team is being hailed for springing into action to help put it out.

The West Newbury Fire Department responded to the school around 3 p.m. after learning of a fire in the school’s auditorium, fire officials said. Before they arrived, a robotics team that happened to be in the school and used fire extinguishers to help put out the flames.

Fire Chief Michael Dwyer said, “The robotics team that was in the building at the time of the fire they were able to place the 911 call, locate extinguishers, and actively attempt to reduce the amount of fire damage to the stage area,” he said.

The fire didn’t cause much damage but the because the auditorium is next to the cafeteria, there is a lot of clean-up to be done before students can be allowed back in the building.

“It’s great to know that our robotics team, number one the kids are all safe, most importantly they got out of there right away, but they were able to take swift action and put out the fire and prevent more extensive damage,” he said.

The fire department says about 20 people were evacuated as a result of the fire and there were no reported injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicates the cause was accidental.

A decision on whether school will be held on Monday will be made by Sunday evening, school officials said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)