School official: Video showing fight under investigation

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire school superintendent says officials are investigating reports of bullying and violence at a middle school after a video that appears to show a female student repeatedly hitting another female student in the face went viral on social media.

Jahmal Mosley called the video at Fairground Middle School disturbing and the district is investigating.

He wrote Monday in a letter to parents that “we have contacted law enforcement for support and guidance on this matter.” He added, “Any student involved in this or any subsequent incidents (fighting or recording a fight) will have consequences.”

