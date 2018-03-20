GREAT MILLS, MD (WHDH) — School officials said that there has been a shooting at a high school in Maryland.

The incident happened at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County.

The school district tweeted that the school is in lockdown and that the event is contained.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are headed to the scene.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for updates.

BREAKING: Special Agents from @ATFBaltimore Hyattsville I and II Field Offices are en route to a shooting reported at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County, Md. pic.twitter.com/V1GzaIpKJN — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) March 20, 2018

There has been a Shooting at Great Mills High School. The school is on lock down the event is contained, the Sheriff's office is on the scene additional information to follow.

Parents/Guardians should go to Leonardtown HS for reunification with GMHS students — SMCPS_MD (@SMCPS_MD) March 20, 2018

There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School — St. Mary's Sheriff (@firstsheriff) March 20, 2018

