GREAT MILLS, MD (WHDH) — School officials said that there has been a shooting at a high school in Maryland.
The incident happened at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County.
The school district tweeted that the school is in lockdown and that the event is contained.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are headed to the scene.
