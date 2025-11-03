NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - School officials have identified a Dennis-Yarmouth High School senior as one of the two people who were killed in a crash in New Bedford late Friday night.

In a statement, Superintendent Marc J. Smith confirmed Gabriel Siqueira, who played n the school’s varsity soccer team, was killed in the crash around 2 a.m. on Route 140.

A 15-year-old girl was also found in the area of the vheicle and taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The driver, and 18-year-old from Dartmouth, was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were considered non-life-threatening.

“Gabriel was known for his energy, passion, and the inspiration he brought to everyone around him. He will be deeply missed by his teammates, coaches, friends, and the entire D-Y community,” the statement read.

Support will be available at the high school beginning Monday and throughout the week for anyone who may need it.

