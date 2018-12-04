School officials in Lawrence investigating after video circulates of 2 high school students having sex in hallway

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - School officials in Lawrence are investigating after a video circulated of two high school students having sex in a hallway.

“Who would record that or why would they do that,” said

A spokesperson for the district says they became aware of the video Tuesday after it had been posted on social media.

In a statement, the district said, in part: “We work every day within our school community to reinforce the importance of safe, appropriate personal conduct and responsible social media behavior. Similarly, we hope all social media users will show good judgment in posting or sharing explicit material, particularly any content potentially involving minors.”

Parents received a call from the superintendent’s office, notifying them of the district’s investigation.

“Young kids do stupid things and they don’t know that it lasts forever,” said one woman.

The district says the sexual activity appears to have happened earlier this fall during an after-school, extra-curricular event.

“They always have a police officer, they always have, you know, teachers walking around so it’s surprising to me that there was no one around,” a woman said.

Even after school hours, some parents and former students are still left wondering how no adult noticed the sex happening just outside a classroom.

“When I was in school, they would patrol the hallway,” said a former student. “Like I would stay, because I would do theater as well, and I would stay until like 7 or later and there were teachers at that time as well. So I don’t know how that happened.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)