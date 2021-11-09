WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Yesterday, our headline for this story was incorrect. It was not football players from Xaverian High School who are accused of making sexist and racist comments. It was students in the stands. We regret the error.

School officials are investigating after Brockton High School band members said Xaverian Brothers students shouted racist and sexist slurs at them during a football game Friday.

Brockton officials reported the claims to the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association, writing in a statement: “Hate has no home in our schools or at school events. We will monitor the investigation closely to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.”

“These allegations are profoundly troubling to us as this type of behavior is contrary to our Xaverian values, mission, and all that we strive for as a school community. Please know these reports are being taken seriously,” Xaverian officials said in a statement, adding they were investigating the claims.

