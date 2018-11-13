School officials investigating after hateful messages found at Framingham elementary school

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - School officials in Framingham are investigating a potential hate crime at an elementary school.

Superintendent Robert Tremblay says they found letters containing hateful messages and threats against a 10-year-old Muslim girl at the Hemenway Elementary School.

The letters were put inside the student’s bin at the school, according to Tremblay.

In the notes, there were disturbing messages. One read: “You’re a terrorist.” Another said: “I will kill you.”

Tremblay says one of the notes was found last Friday, and a second one was found Monday.

The school is now conducting an internal investigation.

Tremblay released a statement, reading in part: “Any form of hate or bias is unacceptable and unwelcome in our community…I want to reassure you that the Framingham Public Schools stands with you. We will not accept hate. We will stand united against it.”

He went on to say police are also helping to figure out whoever wrote the notes.

