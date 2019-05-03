School officials investigating after swastika found drawn on sink at Easton high school

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Easton school officials are investigating after a swastika was found drawn on a sink inside a bathroom at Oliver Ames High School on Friday.

The pencil-drawn swastika was found in a boys bathroom, according to Superintendent Lisha Cabral.

“This type of hate speech and hateful action has no room here in our schools or in our community,” Cabral said in a statement. “As a district we have been working hard this year to educate our students and foster an attitude of tolerance of all people. We will continue that effort ant no be deterred by the actions of the person who committed this act.”

The drawing has since been removed.

The school department is working with the Easton Police School Resource Office to determine who drew the swastika.

Parents were notified of the incident in a message Friday afternoon.

