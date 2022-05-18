An investigation is underway after a young student says she was smacked in the face with a laptop back in April.

Over the course of one week, three students at three different schools reported that they were attacked by students with a Chromebook laptop.

Karen Pham said she had to take her 13-year-old daughter to the hospital for five stitches after the alleged attack took place at the Murphy School on April 28.

On May 2, another girl was hit over the head with a Chromebook more than six times by a former friend at the Kilmer School. The following day a Boston Latin Academy boy was struck in a similar manner for allegedly sitting in a seat the suspect wanted.

In each case, it was the parents who contacted the Boston police — not school officials.

“We will call police when we need to when we think it raises to that level,” said Boston Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius. “Then we will work with our families and contact our school leaders.”

This prompted Pham to get an attorney and file an official complaint of negligence. She is hoping to get financial damages for what her daughter went through.

“When I saw her bleeding like that, it brought tears to my eyes. To imagine your child in such pain,” said Pham. “She didn’t do anything. She didn’t deserve it.”

Boston Public Schools no longer have police officers in the buildings. Instead, they employ safety specialists.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)