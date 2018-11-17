School officials investigating alleged sexual assault involving King Philip Regional HS students

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Wrentham school officials are investigating an alleged sexual assault involving two King Philip Regional High School students, the superintendent announced Saturday.

One student is accusing another of sexual assault off school grounds, according to King Philip Regional School District Superintendent Paul Zinni, who said the incident is being addressed in accordance with guidelines.

Upon receiving the complaint, Zinni said the police department where the alleged incident occurred and all appropriate agencies were immediately notified.

Counselors and support staff will be made available to students next week.

