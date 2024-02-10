School officials are investigating whether a racial slur was used during a high school basketball game in Mansfield on Thursday night.

Mansfield High School hosted Sharon High School for the game, and now Mansfield Public Schools Superintendent Teresa Murphy says she’s been made aware of a video that allegedly contains audio of someone in the audience shouting a racial slur during the game.

Murphy says she immediately launched an investigation into the allegation.

In a statement, she said, “We want all students to feel a sense of belonging and believe there is no place for hurtful language in our school or school community.” She added, “If our investigation concludes that a racial slur was used … any student involved will face discipline in accordance with our student code of conduct and handbook.”

Mansfield police say they’re assisting the school in the investigation.

