School officials issue warning after 15 Bridgewater-Raynham students test positive for COVID-19

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Bridgewater-Raynham Regional School officials issued a warning to students and families on Tuesday after 15 students tested positive for coronavirus.

In a message, Superintendent Derek J. Swenson said should this trend continue, the district may be forced into a fully remote learning situation, as early as next week.

He said none of the cases were the result of in-school exposure but rather the result of social gatherings and events outside of school.

“We strongly encourage parents/guardians to please contemplate the possible negative consequences associated with their child’s participation in large social gathering/events, especially those with limited social distancing and mitigation practices being utilized,” Swenson wrote. “We ask that you please talk to your children about these social situations and the possible health and school-related concerns that may result.”

