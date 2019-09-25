School officials: Man driving van approached young boy, offered him candy in Randolph

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man driving a light brown van allegedly approached a young boy and offered him candy in Randolph on Tuesday, school officials said.

The man, driving a van with a stripper pole sticker, drove up to the boy on South Main Street and asked him if he wanted candy, according to Randolph Public Schools.

An adult who happened to be nearby yelled to the boy not to go near the man, allegedly prompting the driver to speed away.

Randolph police were notified and are investigating.

Teachers have been told to remind students of the danger of stranger danger, Randolph Public Schools announced.

School officials are asking guardians and parents to do the same.

