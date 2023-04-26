MEDWAY, MASS. (WHDH) - Medway High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday after school officials said threats were received, prompting a police investigation.

In an announcement to the community, Medway Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Armand Pires stated that while all students and staff at the high school were safe, the facility was locked down around 2 p.m., and that no entering or exiting was permitted at the time as officers responded.

“We know that this is unsettling and promise that we will keep you apprised,” Pires said. “Our student and staff safety is our primary concern.”

Pires’s announcement also stated that “out of an abundance of caution and to allow for a full investigation,” all afterschool activities, including athletics, were cancelled.

In an update, the superintendent detailed how the lockdown was put in place as a result of “threats that we received,” and that students were being readied for dismissal around 3 p.m.

“We will continue to keep you apprised and thank you for your understanding and patience during what certainly must feel very unsettling,” the statement concluded.

By 3:30 p.m., students could be seen exiting the high school.

