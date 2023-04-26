MEDWAY, MASS. (WHDH) - Medway High School has been locked down due to an investigation involving police, according to school officials.

In an announcement to the community, Medway Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Armand Pires stated that while all students and staff at the high school were safe, the facility had been locked down and that no entering or exiting was permitted until further notice.

“We know that this is unsettling and promise that we will keep you apprised,” Pires said. “Our student and staff safety is our primary concern.”

Medway Police Department would like to alert the community that Medway High School is in lockdown due to an investigation. There is no entrance or exit from the high school at this time. Community message from Supt. Armand Pires can be read here: https://t.co/K38TV3UNgQ pic.twitter.com/IP6CTmKz2k — Medway Schools, MA (@MedwaySchools) April 26, 2023

School officials did not give any details on the nature of the investigation, stating that they were unable to share additional information.

Pires’s announcement also stated that “out of an abundance of caution and to allow for a full investigation,” all afterschool activities, including athletics, were cancelled.

“[We] will alert you should there be any changes to student dismissal time or procedures,” the statement concluded.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

