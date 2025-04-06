NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Needham teacher who is facing child pornography charges previously taught in Newton, officials announced Sunday.

Spencer Parrish worked at the Horace Mann Elementary School for the 2020-2021 school year. School officials said Parrish was a virtual elementary music teacher and taught three months of in-person instruction at the school before he let the district.

In a statement Newton Public Schools wrote, “The Needham police indicate that the manner of his crime and the search of material regarding his activity indicate that the individual received and shared pornographic materials, but did not create or share anything involving students in classes, lessons, or any video or pictures of kids in classes or interacting with him. We also searched all of our accounts used by him and found nothing except items related to his work as a music educator.”

