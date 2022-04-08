NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after middle school students in Norwood ate marijuana edibles while on school property last week, education officials said.

Several students at Coakley Middle School consumed a chocolate bar laced with marijuana after lunch on April 1, according to Superintendent David Thomson and Principal Margo Fraczek.

At least one of the students in question gave out the chocolate to others without identifying the candy as a drug-laced edible, Thomson and Fraczek noted.

Officials say the students involved will face discipline in accordance with the school district’s policies and procedures.

“We would like to remind community members that Norwood Public Schools takes the issue of student substance use very seriously as we have strict policies regarding the

use of alcohol, drugs or any controlled substances by our students,” Thomson said in a letter to the school community. “It’s imperative that parents and guardians are on the same page as school administrators when it comes to making sure students are aware of the dangers of substance use. As such, we will continue to offer educational opportunities surrounding the negative impacts of alcohol, drugs and tobacco use.”

The Norwood Police Department was also notified.

