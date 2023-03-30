ASHBURNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A school in Ashburnham has been placed on lockdown after a suspect fleeing police drove into a wood line across from the campus and refused to exit, according to state police.

The Massachusetts State Police said their Special Tactical Operations Team and Crisis Response Unit was called in after a suspect fled a stop initiated by Winchendon police.

Our Special Tactical Operations Team and Crisis Response Unit are assisting with a suspect who fled a #Winchendon Police car stop and drove into the woodline on Rt101 #Ashburnham across from Cushing Academy. Suspect refusing to exit vehicle. School is locked down. Ongoing. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 30, 2023

Authorities said the suspect went on to drive into a wood line off of Route 101 in Ashburnham, across from Cushing Academy and, as of 10:30 a.m., was refusing to exit their vehicle.

State police said while their response continues, the private school that serves some 400 students had been placed on lockdown.

