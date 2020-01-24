School resource dogs coming to Mass. schools

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Four towns in Massachusetts will be receiving school resource dogs in an effort to improve relations between school resource officers and students.

The cute canines will be placed in schools in Dedham, Weymouth, Wrentham and Needham in partnership with Walpole-based nonprofit Golden Opportunities for Independence and the Norfolk District Attorney’s office.

Norfolk DA Michael Morrissey said this is an innovative way to help officers connect with their communities.

“We think in the schools they’ll be an awesome resource,” Morrissey said during a press conference on Friday.

The golden retrievers are meant to help officers deescalate tense situations with students.

“It’s a great tool to help kids who are withdrawn to engage and contribute to their quality of life and learning environment,” Dedham Police Chief Michael D’Entremont said of the dogs on Friday.

The canines currently don’t have names.

A contest is underway to name them.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)