SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A family from Ukraine recently received a generous gift in Swampscott in the form of new bikes after a school resource officer came across their story.

When the family’s children started school, they had no means of transportation. So, they walked.

The family’s eldest daughter, though, has leg problems that left her in pain by the time she got to school.

The child’s school principal at Swampscott Middle School noticed the situation and sent out a message to staff to see if anyone had a used bike they could donate.

Swampscott officer Brian Wilson saw the email and said he didn’t hesitate to help out this family.

With funds from an account for his comfort dog, Wilson bought the family three new bikes and a scooter.

“I just didn’t hesitate,” Wilson said. “Especially when new to the country, knowing the struggles they were probably going through, it just felt right.”

“Sometimes you just know something’s right and that’s what this felt like and I just wanted to do it,” Wilson continued.

“It was really nice,” said father Eugene Kolomiychenko. “It was touching. It was great.”

