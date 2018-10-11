PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A resource officer in New Hampshire showed off his school ID with pride after opting for the laser background in his picture.

Corp. Brian Kelly stepped out of the box for his identification photo at Pelham High School when he strayed from the traditional background.

“It only took 34 years but I finally got lasers in my school picture,” he wrote on Twitter.

The laser background acted as a staple of school picture day during the 80s and 90s.

It only took 34 years but I finally got lasers in my school picture. pic.twitter.com/3W4rvkJkIb — Corporal Brian Kelly (@OBK_SRO) October 3, 2018

