School safety director charged with failing to report abuse

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — The director of campus safety for a Connecticut high school has been arrested on allegations that he failed to report an inappropriate relationship between a coach and a student.

Police say Kevin Rodino was charged Monday with failure to report suspected child abuse and other offenses. He was been released on a $500 nonsurety bond and is expected to appear in court next week.

Rodino was placed on leave by Norwich Free Academy last month. A school spokesman didn’t immediately return a phone message and it wasn’t immediately clear whether Rodino has a lawyer.

Rodino is accused of failing to report a relationship that Coach Anthony Facchini was accused of having with a female student. Facchini was arrested in September on allegations that he had sexual relations with two students.

Facchini has pleaded not guilty.

