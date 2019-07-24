School staffer gets probation for sexual messages to girls

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A former paraprofessional at a Connecticut middle school who sent female students sexual messages on social media has been spared prison time.

Chad Ouellette was sentenced Tuesday to five years’ probation on three counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Prosecutors say the 20-year-old Ouellette sent Snapchat messages to three girls under the age of 16 at Middlebury’s Memorial Middle School where he worked.

The Republican American reports that one girl showed the principal an inappropriate video Ouellette sent to her last year. Two other girls came forward shortly after.

Ouellette’s attorney, Brittany Paz, says her client has a difficult home life.

Ouellette apologized for his “stupid” decision. He was also ordered to have no unsupervised contact with children younger than 16.

Prosecutors sought at least a year in jail.

