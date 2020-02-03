School to resume but boil water order still in effect in Harvard

HARVARD, MASS. (WHDH) - A boil water order is still in effect for the town of Harvard after a water main break Sunday, but school is set to resume tomorrow.

Police say a high school student hit a fire hydrant yesterday, and the distracted driver’s crash emptied the town’s water tank.

Hundreds of homes and business were left without power and classes at the Bromfield School were canceled Monday, but school is back on for Tuesday.

“They have cleared us to open tomorrow,” said School Superintendent Linda Dwight. “The water is safe and we will have flushing toilets and operable sinks tomorrow. I just finished speaking with the chef, he has water boiled and food prepped so we’re ready for the students to come back tomorrow.”

The Department of Public Works says it will be at least two days before the boil water order is lifted.

