NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A school van driver was arrested in New Bedford Tuesday and charged with driving under the influence while children were in the vehicle, police said.

At around 2:30 p.m., Rebecca Shing, 34, of Somerset, was pulled over for driving a school minivan erratically on Route 140 South, according to the Massachusetts State Police. A 911 caller reported the vehicle swerving on the road, officials said.

Four children and one other adult were in the minivan, which had a school bus license plate, police said.

“There were four children in the van, as well as a young adult. Ages ranged from one all the way to 18,” prosecutor Max Mitrokostas

Shing was taken into custody and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and four counts of child endangerment while operating under the influence of alcohol.

“[Police] noted the strong smell of alcohol, as well as her being unsteady on her feet,” Mitrokostas said.

Troopers took Shing to the State Police Dartmouth Barracks for booking, police said.

The school van involved is owned by H & L Bloom in Taunton.

In court Wednesday, Patrick Mullen, Shing’s defense attorney, told the judge his client no longer works for the company.

“Now, she’s out of a job, to be honest with you, your honor, as a result of this arrest,” Mullen said.

It was revealed in court that Shing has four children of her own. Her husband told 7News that she struggles with addiction.

Shing was released on $1,000 bail and was ordered to abstain from alcohol. Additionally, her driver’s license was suspended.

She declined to speak outside of the courthouse Wednesday.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)