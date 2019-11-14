School van driver ticketed for crash that left 3 students hospitalized

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The driver of a private school van has been ticketed after he caused a crash with a pickup truck that left three elementary school students, officials said.

The driver of the van, a 41-year-old man, was ticketed for failing to grant the right of way, police say.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Fuller and Bartlett streets just before 9 a.m. assisted with transporting the three students who were on the van to Good Samaritan Medical Center, where they were evaluated, according to Brockton police.

The driver of the van was not taken to the hospital.

