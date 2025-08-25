WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - School bus drivers in Worcester are set to start back on their routes Monday as students in the state’s second largest city get read to head to class for the first day of school.

For the new school year, Worcester schools added more bus routes to better service the 12,000 students that take the bus daily.

Seven different school buildings also saw facility upgrades over the summer to enhance safety, accessibility, and learning environments for students.

The biggest change comes in the form of a new superintendent.

“This year, we’re focused on vision to action, going deeper into our vision of a learner framework, to ensure every student can thrive,” said new superintendent Brian Allen. “I can’t wait to see our students, teachers and staff doing what they do best. Together, all of us will make this an exceptional year going from vision to action. Leading with purpose, and delivering results.”

Students in grade 1 to 12 return to class Monday; Kindergarten and pre-kindergarten will return on Thursday.

