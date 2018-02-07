Schools call for early dismissals, speed limits reduced due to winter storm

FITCHBURG, MA (WHDH) - Hundreds of schools called for early dismissals Wednesday as a winter storm packing snow, ice and rain moves through Massachusetts.

RELATED: Storm closings and delays

With snow expected to turn to sleet and rain during the afternoon and into the evening, 290 schools reported closings or early dismissals.

Road conditions were already deteriorating before noon. State police announced a reduced speed limit on the Mass Pike.

Due to deteriorating weather, the speed limit has been reduced on The Mass. Turnpike from NY line to Exit 7 Ludlow. Tandem tractor trailers and specially permitted vehicles are NOT restricted from travel at this time but should anticipate a restrictions as storm progresses. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 7, 2018

Many spin-outs and crashes have been reported with snow piling up. Motorists are reminded to not crowd the plows.

RELATED: Wintry mix moves into Massachusetts; Up to 10 inches of snow possible

In Fitchburg, a parking pan is in effect through 7 a.m. on Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)