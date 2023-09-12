LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Cleanup efforts continued in Leominster Tuesday after heavy rains on Monday triggered flash flooding that damaged roads, homes and businesses and prompted the closure of local schools.

Several roads were closed Tuesday morning and more than 100 people were utilizing city emergency shelter space, according to Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella.

In an update around 2 p.m. Leominster’s public schools superintendent announced local schools will be closed again on Tuesday.

“Precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of all our students and staff,” said Superintendent Paula Deacon.

“Please stay safe and thank you for all your support!” Deacon said.

—

Hear Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella’s full remarks from a news conference Tuesday morning.

—

Mazzarella on Monday told 7NEWS heavy rain first started falling around 4:15 p.m. Floodwaters rose fast, triggering a flash flood emergency declaration from the National Weather Service encompassing Leominster, Fitchburg, Lunenburg, Princeton and Sterling.

A larger swath of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire was included under a series of flash flood warnings as storms pounded parts of southern New England.

Leominster received more than 10 inches of rain in a matter of about six hours before showers tapered off around midnight, according to radar estimates.

A separate series of communities north of Providence and around the Attleboro area also experienced severe flooding with several inches of rain.

Catastrophic flooding last night in the Leominster area and another area of flooding rain in the Attleboro area. Radar estimates for each area. #7news pic.twitter.com/EG0NmnJtub — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) September 12, 2023

While Leominster was hit hard, leaving some people in need of rescue, various emergency authorities reported additional water rescues and flood damage in nearby communities.

Within Leominster, mutual aid from neighboring communities and state agencies responded to hard-hit areas and crews could be seen rescuing residents from their homes using inflatable boats.

At one mobile home community, 7NEWS cameras captured many residents either wading to dry land or being carried to safety with their belongings. At least one dog was seen being carried away from the flooded area.

Fire officials on the ground said many residents from the mobile home community were initially taken to the Frances Drake Elementary School, where more than 60 people were seeking shelter around 11 p.m.

Roads closed after flooding causes sinkholes, other damage

More than a dozen streets in Leominster were closed for repairs and hundreds of vehicles had been towed from impacted areas Tuesday morning, Mazzarella said.

“As it gets light, we’re still assessing, and it’s every part of the city,” Mazzarella told reporters.

Flood damage included a massive sinkhole that opened on Pleasant Street near Colburn Street, swallowing part of the roadway and exposing the foundation of a nearby home.

Repair crews were on scene around 12 p.m. Tuesday and the area was blocked off.

Neighbors said the sinkhole was, at one point, almost completely full of water. While the water level had fallen, crews were still contending with some water flowing into the hole Tuesday morning.

Neighbors also said an elderly couple lives in the impacted home. The couple, neighbors said, was able to get out safely as conditions deteriorated.

A large sinkhole has washed away parts of Pleasant Street here in Leominster. The front of one home is now teetering dangerously on the edge. We’ll have the latest updates all morning long on @7News. pic.twitter.com/2VIL5PRG0P — Chris Rogers (@ChrisRogersTV) September 12, 2023

More sinkholes opened on Lancaster Street, where driveway caved in and where a vehicle was left dangling from the foundation of a property’s garage.

On Main Street, a section of the parking lot at Durand Buick GMC Cadillac collapsed, sending several SUVs toward the neighboring Nashua River.

Concern about Barrett Park Pond Dam prompts evacuation notice; Notice later lifted

Floodwaters in some spots within Leominster receded quickly Monday night. Elsewhere, the threat lingered and evolved.

On Tuesday morning, residents in low-lying areas of the Fall Brook tributary to Fall Brook along Central Street, Fall Brook, and the North Nashua River in Leominster were urged to evacuate and safely leave the area due to a potential issue at the Barrett Park Pond Dam, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) announced. The evacuation notice was later lifted shortly before 12 p.m.

Shelter for residents in the evacuated area Tuesday morning was available at Skyview Middle School.

Mazzarella said that as of Tuesday morning, he was only aware of minor injuries as a result of the flooding. He said officials were still getting a sense of how widespread the damage is.

In a statement early Tuesday afternoon, the city of Leominster said anyone needing “non-life threatening assistance” with issues such as “basement flooding, sump pumps and the like” should contact Leominster Emergency Management personnel at 978-534-7580.

Anyone with life-threatening emergencies should dial 911.

The Red Cross is also offering food, overnight shelter and health and mental health services. Anyone in need can call 800-564-1234.

Gov. Healey speaks in Leominster, North Attleboro

Gov. Maura Healey issued a statement late Monday, noting flooding in the Leominster area and other Massachusetts communities.

“My heart goes out to the impacted communities and public safety personnel,” Healey.

Healey said MEMA personnel were on the ground alongside state police and state Department of Fire Service personnel as of Monday night with boat rescue and emergency response teams “to ensure the safety of our residents.”

On Tuesday, Healey headed to both North Attleboro and Leominster to survey damage from flooding and speak to local authorities.

“Our first priority is always keeping people safe, and we will get through this together,” Healey wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, before her visits.

MEMA staff have been on-scene in #Leominster since last night supporting the local flood response & coordinating requests for assistance, including 3,000 sandbags, additional shelter staff, traffic sign boards & shelter equipment to support residents with disabilities. #ThisIsEM pic.twitter.com/uQbmYQhlUQ — MEMA (@MassEMA) September 12, 2023

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)