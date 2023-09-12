LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Cleanup efforts continued in Leominster Tuesday after heavy rains on Monday triggered flash flooding that damaged roads, homes and businesses and prompted the closure of local schools.

Several roads were closed Tuesday morning and more than 100 people were utilizing city emergency shelter space, according to Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella.

In an update around 2 p.m. Leominster’s public schools superintendent announced local schools will be closed again on Wednesday.

“Precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of all our students and staff,” said Superintendent Paula Deacon.

“Please stay safe and thank you for all your support!” Deacon said.

Mazzarella on Monday told 7NEWS heavy rain first started falling around 4:15 p.m. Floodwaters rose fast, triggering a flash flood emergency declaration from the National Weather Service encompassing Leominster, Fitchburg, Lunenburg, Princeton and Sterling.

A larger swath of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire was included under a series of flash flood warnings as storms pounded parts of southern New England.

Leominster received roughly 9.5 inches of rain in a matter of hours before showers tapered off around midnight, according to rainfall measurements. Parts of Princeton and Sterling saw more than six inches of rain.

A separate series of communities north of Providence and around the Attleboro area also experienced severe flooding with just under seven inches of rain in Attleboro.

While Leominster was hit hard, leaving some people in need of rescue, various emergency authorities reported additional water rescues and flood damage in nearby communities.

Within Leominster, mutual aid from neighboring communities and state agencies responded to hard-hit areas and crews could be seen rescuing residents from their homes using inflatable boats and raised trucks.

At one mobile home community, 7NEWS cameras captured many residents either wading to dry land or being carried to safety with their belongings. At least one dog was seen being carried away from the flooded area.

“The water kept coming and coming and coming,” said Arlene Sauler after being rescued Monday night. “I’ve never seen this much water.”

Sauler said she was thankful rescuers came for her and her dog. She said she decided to leave her cat behind.

Carla Ponce lives on the edge of one of the evacuation zones in Leominster. Her own basement was flooded but she offered evacuees temporary shelter until they could be taken to a local fire station.

“They would just bring them over,” Ponce said. “So many people got brought over. It was kind of scary.”

Fire officials on the ground said many residents from the mobile home community were initially taken to the Frances Drake Elementary School, where more than 60 people were seeking shelter around 11 p.m.

Roads closed after flooding causes sinkholes, other damage

More than a dozen streets in Leominster were closed for repairs and hundreds of vehicles had been towed from impacted areas Tuesday morning, Mazzarella said.

“As it gets light, we’re still assessing, and it’s every part of the city,” Mazzarella told reporters.

Flood damage included a massive sinkhole that opened on Pleasant Street near Colburn Street, swallowing part of the roadway and exposing the foundation of a nearby home.

Neighbors said a couple had lived in the impacted home for 50 years or more before the ground around it disappeared.

One neighbor named Zac spoke with 7NEWS on camera, saying he had advised his neighbors to pack a bag. But they were hoping to stay.

As conditions deteriorated, and as Zac and a friend were directing traffic around the growing hole in the street, Zac said they knew their neighbors had to leave.

“I’m like ‘Get them out,” he said.

Zac said the pair were still in the house in a room hanging over the eroded hole.

“They had no idea,” Zac said.

Zac said his friend got the couple out in the nick of time, banging on the door and helping the pair to more stable ground just as their walkway collapsed.

More sinkholes opened on Lancaster Street, where driveway caved in and where a vehicle was left dangling from the foundation of a property’s garage.

On Route 117, the roadway was coated in mud and driveways were buckled. Some front end loaders had been seen driving by trying to clear the road and several people were seen looking at the scene around 4 p.m.

“There’s a ton of damage,” said Chief Robert Sideleau of the Leominster Fire Department. “Never seen water like that.”

“We were waist high pulling people out of houses and cars and stuff like that,” Sideleau continued.

On Main Street, a section of the parking lot at Durand Buick GMC Cadillac collapsed, sending several SUVs toward the neighboring Nashua River.

“The ground got lost under a couple of cars and we’ve lost three vehicles, it looks like, but other than that, we’re very lucky,” said car dealership owner Joel Baker.

Near the dealership, part of Main Street was closed Tuesday while state Department of Transportation divers inspected a bridge over the Nashua river for signs of damage.

Divers said things had been okay to date but said they could not get to a pier which supports the bridge in the middle of the river due to fast moving water.

It was unclear as of Tuesday afternoon when the bridge will be declared safe.

“We don’t know if we are going to have that answer today,” said BassDOT District 3 Highway Director Barry Larion. “We’re hoping to have that answer but of course the water level is very high, so it is, to some extent, dangerous to get into the water.”

Concern about Barrett Park Pond Dam prompts evacuation notice; Notice later lifted

Floodwaters in some spots within Leominster receded quickly Monday night. Elsewhere, the threat lingered and evolved.

On Tuesday morning, residents in low-lying areas of the Fall Brook tributary to Fall Brook along Central Street, Fall Brook, and the North Nashua River in Leominster were urged to evacuate and safely leave the area due to a potential issue at the Barrett Park Pond Dam, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) announced. The evacuation notice was later lifted shortly before 12 p.m.

Shelter for residents in the evacuated area Tuesday morning was available at Skyview Middle School.

Mazzarella said that as of Tuesday morning, he was only aware of minor injuries as a result of the flooding. He said officials were still getting a sense of how widespread the damage is.

In a statement early Tuesday afternoon, the city of Leominster said anyone needing “non-life threatening assistance” with issues such as “basement flooding, sump pumps and the like” should contact Leominster Emergency Management personnel at 978-534-7580.

Anyone with life-threatening emergencies should dial 911.

The Red Cross is also offering food, overnight shelter and health and mental health services. Anyone in need can call 800-564-1234.

Gov. Healey speaks in Leominster, North Attleboro

Gov. Maura Healey issued a statement late Monday, noting flooding in the Leominster area and other Massachusetts communities.

“My heart goes out to the impacted communities and public safety personnel,” Healey said.

Healey said MEMA personnel were on the ground alongside state police and state Department of Fire Service personnel as of Monday night with boat rescue and emergency response teams “to ensure the safety of our residents.”

On Tuesday, Healey headed to both North Attleboro and Leominster to survey damage from flooding and speak to local authorities.

Healey said she was preparing a declaration of a state of emergency.

“We’re working as quickly as possible,” Healey said at Leominster’s Emergency Management headquarters. “I expect to issue it later this afternoon.”

“It will give me the authority, it will give me the leeway to do what we need to do to secure the greatest number of resources and assets here in the state of Massachusetts both from the federal level as well as operationalizing within and across state and local government what we need to to get the right relief in place,” Healey continued.

Residents, in the meantime, were still buzzing about what they witnessed.

“It’s not something you see every day,” said Helio Ferreira.

Officials on Tuesday said they estimate the cost of flooding damage to be in the millions of dollars. Facing high price tags for repairs, officials said they hope to get federal help for residents.

In the meantime, officials said the process of getting displaced residents back into their home could continue for months.

Flood watch in effect Wednesday

—

Tuesday brought with it drier weather for many after Monday’s downpours.

Flooding concerns are set to return on Wednesday, though, with a flood watch set to be in effect for much of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut. Between one and two inches of rain are possible within the flood watch area, according to forecasts, with more than four inches possible in localized areas.

Rain is expected to begin moving across the region around midday. Rainfall is then expected to continue in some spots through the afternoon into the overnight hours.

