Schools closed Friday in Andover, North Andover, Lawrence due to gas emergency

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - School officials in Andover, North Andover, and Lawrence have canceled classes on Friday as a result of a massive gas emergency that sparked dozens of fires and widespread evacuations.

Many residents in those communities have been forced from their homes while the gas lines are depressurized.

The cause of the apparent blasts was not immediately clear.

