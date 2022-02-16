Scientists say they have created a robotic fish that swims like the heartbeats.

Harvard University researchers teamed up with Emory University researchers to create the first fully autonomous bio-hybrid fish.

The artificial fish was made from human heart cells.

It is able to move because it recreates the muscle contractions of a pumping heart.

Scientists believe this technology will help them study heart conditions like arrhythmia and could one day lead to them being able to build an artificial heart.

