(CNN) — Three shark species off the coast of New Zealand have been found to glow in the dark.

The scientists from Belgium had believed the species to be bioluminescent but for the first time were able to document the phenomenon in New Zealand’s waters.

Their studies were published in the journal ‘Frontiers in Marine Science’ after a research expedition to an area of the ocean floor known as the Chatham Rise.

One species observed, the kitefin shark, is believed to be the largest vertebrate able to produce light.

The three shark species inhabit an area of the ocean known as the ‘twilight zone,’ ranging from 200 to 1000 meters deep.

Research suggests their ‘glowing camouflage’ may help them hide from predators.

(Copyright (c) 2020 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)