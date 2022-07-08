BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cape Cod is no stranger to oceanic creatures of all shapes and sizes. But a seahorse sighting is still a rare occurrence in the Bay State.

Members of the Woods Hole Sea Grant encountered the aquatic equestrian off the coast of Barnstable.

According to scientists, Cape Cod is at the very northern edge of a sea horse’s range and sightings are incredibly rare.

The small ocean animal was released back into the ocean after photos were taken.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)