BOSTON (WHDH) - Scientists have installed the first “living seawall” panels in North America — right here in Boston.

The Stone Living Lab partnered with city and state officials to put panels on flood barriers and seawalls to East Boston and the Seaport.

Researchers say the panels create habitats for marine plants that can improve water quality. They hope to expand the project beyond Boston.

“This project is a prototype and we’re looking to learning as much as we can about them, and then exploring with municipal partners where else they can go, along hardened edges, along the urban waterfronts throughout New England,” said Joe Christo, managing director of Stone Living Lab.

“That really enhances biodiversity along the waterfront, while making our waterfront more resilient,” he continued.

The lab collaborated with an organization in Australia that was a finalist in the 2021 Earthshot Prize competition sponsored by Prince William and Princess Kate.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)