Scientists: Multiple sharks detected off Cape in recent days

(WHDH) — Multiple white sharks have been detected off of Cape Cod in recent days, scientists at the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said.

Tagging devices attached to a pair of 11-foot males, Turbo and Omar, have recently registered on shark buoys equipped with receivers, according to Wayne Davis of Ocean Aerials. Sandy, a 12-foot male, was also detected.

Turbo was first tagged by researchers in 2017, Omar in 2016 and Sandy in 2015.

Scientists returned to the water on June 14 to begin their on-the-water research for the summer season.

Shark detections are documented on Sharktivity.

