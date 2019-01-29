Scientists say they may have found complete cure for cancer

Scientists in Jerusalem believe they may have found the world’s first “complete” cure for cancer, which could be available within the next year.

“We believe we will offer in a year’s time a complete cure for cancer,” Dan Aridor, of Accelerated Evolution Biotechnologies, told The Jerusalem Post.

Aridor says the treatment will be effective immediately, last only a few weeks, have no or minimal side-effects and be available at a much lower cost than other options.

The treatment, known as MuTaTo, is said to essentially be a “cancer antibiotic” that boasts “disruption technology of the highest order.”

By utilizing at least three cancer-targeting peptides, Dr. Ilan Morad claims MuTaTo will not be affected by mutations, which give birth to new cancerous cells.

“If it does not completely annihilate the cancer, the remaining cells can start to get mutations again, and then the cancer comes back, but this time it is drug resistant,” Morad told the news outlet.

More than 18 million new cancer cases are diagnosed each year, making the disease the second leading cause of death worldwide, according to researchers.

