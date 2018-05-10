MANCHESTER, England (WHDH) — Scientists in England successfully trained a spider to jump on command.

Researchers at the University of Manchester trained a regal jumping spider, which they nicknamed Kim, to jump to various heights and differences.

The study published in Scientific Reports found Kim used different jumping strategies depending on the challenge presented before it.

