SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Town officials in Scituate, a town that is often slammed by storms lashing the Massachusetts coastline, are cautiously optimistic as remnants of Hurricane Nicole make their way into the region.

Scituate Town Administrator Jim Boudreau said forecasts are calling for winds from the south, which is preferred over northeastern winds that have cause coastal flooding issues in the past.

“This is not going to be a big coastal event, it’s going to be more of a wind event,” Boudreau said. “We will see some erosion but nothing to the extent that they’re seeing in Florida.”

Boudreau said workers in the town have been gearing up for the potential of flooding and power outages.

“DPW has been clearing storm drains all week to make sure we’re ready,” Boudreau added.

The town’s harbormaster will have personnel on call and is warning boaters not to go out in the storm.

