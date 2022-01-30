SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Scituate residents were slammed by snow and sea during Saturday’s blizzard, but said they were able to handle the day-long storm.

“It was a little nerve-wracking, but once you get to the point where you know that everything’s going to be all right, then you kind of just roll with it,” said Christa Griffin.

Rocks and debris were still scattered on the roads Sunday, and some homes were covered with ice. But the sunny weather made it easier for residents to dig out.

“We got some pretty big snowdrifts in our front and backyard, but it was all around not as bad as we thought it was,” said Charlie Loverin.

