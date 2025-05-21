SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Scituate daycare worker accused of assaulting children in her care faced a judge Wednesday.

Lilly Garofola, 29, was charged with more than a dozen counts of assault in connection with the abuse of several toddlers at the Little Steps Learning Center.

Prosecutors say Garofola roughly picked up children and slammed them to the ground and against the wall.

According to court documents, a newly hired teacher’s aide witnessed the abuse and told police. The aide told police Garofola seemed loving at first, but became abusive, yelling at the one- and two-year-olds before resorting to violence.

Garofola was released on $1,000 bail and is expected back in court July 1.

