SCITUATE, MA (WHDH) - Officials placed Scituate under a state of emergency as a powerful nor’easter moves in.

Residents are bracing for the storm that is expected to bring intense winds, power outages and coastal flooding.

People flocked to get their sandbags, putting final preparations into place.

These residents are still recovering from January’s powerful storm that flooded the seacoast town.

However, officials said this could be worse.

“We are urging those residents in the areas that are subject to flooding to evacuate by 10 a.m. (Friday). Once those tides come up, we don’t anticipate that we’ll be able to access those areas again until sometime Saturday,” said James Boudreau, Scituate Town Administrator.

Town officials are warning that while they have emergency vehicles standing by, they may not be able to get to people if they run into trouble.

“Many of these coastal roads, we expect to become covered in anywhere from two to four feet of sand and cobble and debris. There’s a good chance, because of the tide coming out and the next one coming in, they’re not going to get cleared,” said Police Chief Michael Stewart.

Officials plan to open a shelter at Scituate High School at 8 a.m. Friday for those stuck in the storm.

The state of emergency will last through 10 a.m. Sunday.

