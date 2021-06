SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - A house for sale in Scituate is gaining viral attention for its close proximity to the ocean.

The property at 14 Stanton Lane is just feet away from the surf between Egypt and Mann Hill Beach.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house is listed for $929,999 by FC Realty Group.

